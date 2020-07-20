Odisha Govt launched Telemedicine services at 41 health care institutions in the State

Bhubaneswar: Telemedicine services started today at 41 Health Institutions including 7 Government Medical Colleges and 30 District Headquarter Hospitals. Patients can avail health services through direct consultation with the Doctors during COVID-19 extraordinary situation. Telemedicine services shall be available during the operating hours of the OPD i.e. from 8AM to 5PM at all the DHHs and Medical Colleges at Baripada, Koraput, Balasore and Balangir. Similarly, the service shall be available round the clock at SCB (Cuttack), MKCG (Berhampur), VIMSAR (Burla), AHPGIC (Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer, Cuttack) and SVPPGIP (Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics, Cuttack).

Related

comments