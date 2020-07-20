Odisha Chief Secretary reviewed the preparedness, logistics for online training in different training imparting institutes

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, in a high level meeting held today, reviewed the preparedness and infrastructural logistics for online training in different state level training imparting institutes.

Keeping in view the restrictions on public movement and norms of ‘social distancing’ for ongoing fight against the pandemic, Government has decided that the Candidates selected in Odisha Civil Service Examination of 2018 will be provided online training through Microsoft Team on OSWAS platform.

Sanjeev Chopra, Principal Secretary, General Administration & Public Grievance and Home, Sri Ashok Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary, Finance, Sri Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary Revenue & Disaster Management, Smt Ranjana Chopra, Principal Secretary and Director of Gopabandhu Academy of Administration, Sri Manoj Mishra, Secretary, IT, Sri Sanjay Kumar Singh, Secretary, Skill Development & Technical Education and CMD, IDCO, Sri Vir Vikram Yadav, Secretary, Cooperation along with senior officers participated in the meeting.

