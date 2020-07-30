Odisha: Statue of Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das & Asim Basu unveiled

Bhubaneswar: Today full bodied Bronze statue of Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das and Theater personality Asim Basu are unveiled by the Minister, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Sj. Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi through virtual mode.

In an event organized at Sanskriti Bhawan, Minister said that Madhubabu was the great statesman and his role in building the Modern Odisha will remain unchallenged for all days to come. He was the epitome of Odiya identity and self esteem. Likewise Asim Basu was a great theatre personality and multifarious talent dedicated to art, stage craft, drama and literature.

The statue of Madhu Babu has been installed at Madhu-setu near Bidanasi, Cuttack while that of Asim Basu is installed in the premises of Rabindra Mandap. In this occasion MLA, Bhubaneswar (M) Sri Ananta Narayan Jena, MLA, Bhubaneswar (North), Sri Sushant Rout, Principal Secretary OLL&C, Sri Manoranjan Panigrahi and Director, Culture Sri Bijay Kumar Nayak along with the family members of Late Basu were present. Minister Sri Panigrahi also felicitated Sri Jayant Kumar Das and Sri Saroj Kumar Bhanja who are instrumental to sculpt the statues.

Related

comments