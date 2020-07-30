Odisha I&PR minister reviews Covid 19 status in Jagatsinghpur, emphasized plasma collection

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The state I&PR minister Raghunandan Das held a review meeting with district administration officials, medical staff with regards to study the Covid 19 status in Jagatsinghpur district and urged encourage and support plasma therapy as well as collecting plasma from the patient cured after suffering Coronavirus.

Minister Das also revealed that the state government has embraced standard operation procedure collecting plasma from the coronavirus liberated people. As per guidelines since plasma collection a two days process the donors would be suitable provided food accommodation and transporting facilities at headquarters, in our district the plasma donors will go SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for giving plasma, minister said.

District Collector S K Mohaptra discussed Covid 19 status in Jagatsinghpur and claimed due to our sincere efforts implementing successive lock downs and Unlocks guidelines in district we have controlled spreading of coronavirus in Jagatsinghpur. Acting on encouraging plasma collection in district collector informed we have constant touch with the patients rescued from Coronavirus and few affected people have inclined giving plasma, collector maintained.

Attending the review meeting local MLA Prashant Muduli suggested Panchayti Raj institutions, Asha workers, Anganwadi employees and medical staff should give task collecting plasma from corona cured people. Among others chief district medical officer Dr Bijaya Panda, doctors, paramedical staff were participated in the review meeting.

