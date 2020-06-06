Odisha State Road Transport Corporation to resume regular bus operations from Monday

Bhubaneswar: Starting Monday, Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) will resume bus operations on 66 routes across the state.

In a press statement Sh. Arun Bothra, CMD, OSRTC said, “We are resuming regular service with 96 buses connecting 22 towns in the state. We will keep adding more number of buses and routes over a period of time.”

He said that in accordance with policy and direction of the State Govt, the OSRTC has been active in helping guest workers. On requisition by District Administration buses are being provided for movement of guest workers.

“Till last week out of 440 buses operated by OSRTC, 70 % were deployed to facilitate transportation of guest workers. Now when this work load is reducing and there is demand of regular bus service from several districts the OSRTC is resuming its regular operations,” informed Arun Bothra.

He further informed that no standing passengers will be allowed to travel in buses. Wearing of mask will be compulsory for all the commuters. No one will be allowed to board the bus without a mask.

“In larger public interest we are asking people not to travel unless it is necessary & maintain social distancing. It is in their own interest they should not crowd the buses”, said Shri Bothra.

Additional cleaning measures have been put in place to disinfect all the buses.

Buses will operate in the following routes to begin with.

1. CUTTACK Slno. Route Name Type of Vehicle Type of Service DepatureTime (Base Station) Arrival Time (Destination) Depature Time (Destination) Arrival Time (Base Station) 1 Lanjigarh Delux Delux 16:00 7:20 16:00 7:20 2 Kanheipal LCV Express 12:45 17:00 5:00 8:15 3 Berhampur-I AC delux AC delux 6:05 11:50 13:45 17:30 4 Berhampur-III Delux Delux 22:40 5:30 11:15 17:15 5 Meghajholi Hi-Comf Express 11:00 18:30 21:30 4:55 6 Twin city Hi-Comf Ordinary 9:15 10:15 17:45 18:45 7 Women’s Special LCV Ordinary 9:00 10:00 5:35 6:35 TOTAL-07 2. ANUGUL Slno. Route Name Type of Vehicle Type of Service DepatureTime (Base Station) Arrival Time (Destination) Depature Time (Destination) Arrival Time (Base Station) 1 Jeypore Delux Delux 12:15 7:00 9:30 4:35 2 Phulbani LCV Express 15:00 20:00 6:00 11:00 3 Baripada Hi-Comf Express 5:45 15:45 7:15 17:00 TOTAL-03 3. KEONJHAR Slno. Route Name Type of Vehicle Type of Service DepatureTime (Base Station) Arrival Time (Destination) Depature Time (Destination) Arrival Time (Base Station) 1 Bolangir Delux Delux 21:40 6:00 17:30 4:30 2 Cuttack Hi-Comf Express 5:00 10:00 14:55 20:00 3 Bhanjanagar Hi-Comf Express 14:00 4:00 15:00 6:00 TOTAL-03 4. MALATIPATPUR Slno. Route Name Type of Vehicle Type of Service DepatureTime (Base Station) Arrival Time (Destination) Depature Time (Destination) Arrival Time (Base Station) 1 Puri-Bhanjanagar(A/ C Dlx.) AC delux AC delux 20:25 3:27 22:15 5:51 TOTAL-01 5. BERHAMPUR Slno. Route Name Type of Vehicle Type of Service DepatureTime (Base Station) Arrival Time (Destination) Depature Time (Destination) Arrival Time (Base Station) 1 Cuttack AC delux AC delux 18.00 21.30 7.40 11.00 TOTAL-01 6. BHANJANAGAR Slno. Route Name Type of Vehicle Type of Service DepatureTime (Base Station) Arrival Time (Destination) Depature Time (Destination) Arrival Time (Base Station) 1 Cuttack (Day) AC delux AC delux 5.20 9.17 14.15 19.30 2 Sunabeda (HT) Delux Delux 15.20 3.30 16.20 3.15 TOTAL-02 7. PHULBANI Slno. Route Name Type of Vehicle Type of Service DepatureTime (Base Station) Arrival Time (Destination) Depature Time (Destination) Arrival Time (Base Station) 1 Katringia LCV Ordinary 5.15 14.10 5.15 14.00 2 Billamal LCV Ordinary 5.00 10.45 11.30 18.30 3 Jhiripani LCV Ordinary 9.50 16.30 6.00 13.00 TOTAL-03 8. JEYPORE Sl No Name of the Route Type of Vehicle Type of Service DepatureTime (Base Station) Arrival Time (Destination) Depature Time (Destination) Arrival Time (Base Station) 1 Motu-ll Hi-Comf Express 7.45 16.36 7.00 15.41 2 Phulbani Delux Delux 17.20 5.10 18.30 5.40 3 Paralakhemundi Delux Delux 19.00 5.00 19.00 3.30 4 Bhawanipatna-I LCV Express 5.30 10.10 12.15 17.25 5 Bhawanipatna-II Hi-Comf Express 9.00 13.43 9.15 14.00 6 Gunupur LCV Express 11.30 19.00 7.00 14.35 TOTAL-06 9. MALKANAGIRI Sl No. Name of Route Type of Vehicle Type of Service DepatureTime (Base Station) Arrival Time (Destination) Depature Time (Destination) Arrival Time (Base Station) 1 Podia to Jeypore LCV Express 6.50 12.45 10.30 16.50 TOTAL-01 10. NAWARANGPUR Sl.No Name of Route Type of Vehicle Type of Service DepatureTime (Base Station) Arrival Time (Destination) Depature Time (Destination) Arrival Time (Base Station) 1 Umarkote LCV Express 7.00 10.17 11.35 15.02 2 Bandhaguda LCV Express 15.00 17.00 7.15 9.02 TOTAL-02 11. RAYAGADA Sl.No Route Type of Vehicle Type of Service DepatureTime (Base Station) Arrival Time (Destination) Depature Time (Destination) Arrival Time (Base Station) 1 Kashipur LCV Ordinary 16.30 20.00 5.30 8.30 2 Chandrapur LCV Ordinary 12.00 18.00 6.30 11.15 3 Th.Rampur LCV Ordinary 9:45 15:15 7:20 12:30 4 Narayanpatna LCV Ordinary 15.30 18.00 7.00 11.00 TOTAL-04 12. PARALAKHEMUNDI Sl.No Route Name Type of Vehicle Type of Service DepatureTime (Base Station) Arrival Time (Destination) Depature Time (Destination) Arrival Time (Base Station) 1 Kotama LCV Express 16.45 21.20 6.10 12.10 2 Nuagada LCV Express 8.30 10.40 10.45 13.00 TOTAL-02 13. SAMBALPUR Sl.No Route Name Type of Vehicle Type of Service DepatureTime (Base Station) Arrival Time (Destination) Depature Time (Destination) Arrival Time (Base Station) 1 Sunabeda A/c AC delux AC delux 17.30 6.00 15.30 4.00 2 Burla-Berhampor A/c AC delux AC delux 17.15 5.10 17.00 5.00 3 Jharsuguda-Berhampur (HT) Delux Delux 19.10 6.00 20.00 7.20 4 Mukhiguda (HT) Delux Delux 20.00 5.45 17.00 2.45 TOTAL-04 14. BARAGARH Sl.No Route Name Type of Vehicle Type of Service DepatureTime (Base Station) Arrival Time (Destination) Depature Time (Destination) Arrival Time (Base Station) 1 Nawarangapur Hi-Comf Express 5.30 16.45 5.00 15.20 2 Sundargarh-Dharmagarh Hi-Comf Express 5.15 16.18 5.00 15.38 3 Berhampur Hi-Comf Express 15.00 4.00 17.05 5.00 TOTAL-03 15. ROURKELLA Sl no Route Name Type of Vehicle Type of Service DepatureTime (Base Station) Arrival Time (Destination) Depature Time (Destination) Arrival Time (Base Station) 1 Jeypore AC delux AC delux 15.00 6.00 14.00 6.55 2 Nayagarh Hi-Comf Express 20.00 8.40 15.00 4.00 3 Kiriburu LCV Express 8.35 18.35 6.35 14.41 TOTAL-03 16. PADAMPUR Sl No. Name of Route Type of Vehicle Type of Service DepatureTime (Base Station) Arrival Time (Destination) Depature Time (Destination) Arrival Time (Base Station) 1 Sambalpur Hi-Comf Ordinary 5:15 9:30 12:10 4:15 2 Bhawanipatna-I LCV Express 12.40 19.40 6.45 13.30 TOTAL-02 17. NUAPADA Sl.No. Route Name Type of Vehicle Type of Service DepatureTime (Base Station) Arrival Time (Destination) Depature Time (Destination) Arrival Time (Base Station) 1 Bhainsadani LCV Express 15:30 19:30 7:00 12:30 2 Nangalbod LCV Express 15:00 19:30 7:15 11:45 TOTAL-02 18. BOLANGIR UNIT Sl.No Route Type of Vehicle Type of Service DepatureTime (Base Station) Arrival Time (Destination) Depature Time (Destination) Arrival Time (Base Station) 1 Phulbani LCV Express 5.15 11.20 14.00 19.00 2 Damanjodi(HT) Delux Delux 18.30 5.30 17.30 5.10 3 Kalampur Hi-Comf Express 15.00 20.35 6.30 12.30 4 Berhampur AC delux AC delux 18.00 4.15 19.00 6.30 TOTAL-04 19. BHAWANIPATNA SL. NO. NAME OF THE ROUTES Type of Vehicle Type of Service DepatureTime (Base Station) Arrival Time (Destination) Depature Time (Destination) Arrival Time (Base Station) 1 Berhampur Via – M.Rampur. Delux Delux 20.00 6.15 20.00 6.15 2 Tashiguda

Thuamula Rampur. Hi-Comf Express 14.30 17.30 5.00 18.30 3 Gopinathpur

Via – Thuamula Rampur. Hi-Comf Express 7:00 12:30 13:30 18:00 4 Umerkote

Via – Dharmagarh. Hi-Comf Express 6.30 14.00 6.30 14.00 TOTAL-04 20. BHUBANESWAR SL. NO. NAME OF THE ROUTES Type of Vehicle Type of Service DepatureTime (Base Station) Arrival Time (Destination) Depature Time (Destination) Arrival Time (Base Station) 1 Gorumahisani A/C AC delux AC delux 5:00 10:45 5:00 12:45 2 Jharsuguda A/C AC delux AC delux 17:30 4:20 19:30 5:05 3 Sinapalli HT Delux Delux 18:00 8:45 15:15 5:40 4 Kiriburu HT Delux Delux 6:00 16:30 5:00 15:55 5 Keonjhar Exp Hi-Comf Express 7:15 15:45 5:35 14:00 6 Womens Spl LCV Ordinary 8:30 11:30 15:30 18:30 TOTAL-06 21. SUNDARGARH SL. NO. NAME OF THE ROUTES Type of Vehicle Type of Service DepatureTime (Base Station) Arrival Time (Destination) Depature Time (Destination) Arrival Time (Base Station) 1 Sundargarh-Lulkidihi (Day) LCV Express 8:20 10:20 10:35 12:20 2 Sundargarh-Lulkidihi (Night) LCV Express 10:00 12:00 13:00 15:00 TOTAL-02 22. DEOGARH Sl.No Name of Route Type of Vehicle Type of Service DepatureTime (Base Station) Arrival Time (Destination) Depature Time (Destination) Arrival Time (Base Station) 1 Soda LCV Ordinary 14.40 17.35 6.00 14.30 TOTAL-01 Total – 66

