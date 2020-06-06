Odisha State Road Transport Corporation to resume regular bus operations from Monday

Bhubaneswar: Starting Monday, Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) will resume bus operations on 66 routes across the state.
In a press statement Sh. Arun Bothra, CMD, OSRTC said, “We are resuming regular service with 96 buses connecting 22 towns in the state. We will keep adding more number of buses and routes over a period of time.”
He said that in accordance with policy and direction of the State Govt, the OSRTC has been active in helping guest workers. On requisition by District Administration buses are being provided for movement of guest workers.
“Till last week out of 440 buses operated by OSRTC, 70 % were deployed to facilitate transportation of guest workers. Now when this work load is reducing and there is demand of regular bus service from several districts the OSRTC is resuming its regular operations,” informed Arun Bothra.
He further informed that no standing passengers will be allowed to travel in buses. Wearing of mask will be compulsory for all the commuters. No one will be allowed to board the bus without a mask.
“In larger public interest we are asking people not to travel unless it is necessary & maintain social distancing. It is in their own interest they should not crowd the buses”, said Shri Bothra.
Additional cleaning measures have been put in place to disinfect all the buses.
Buses will operate in the following routes to begin with.
|1. CUTTACK
|Slno.
|Route Name
|Type of Vehicle
|Type of Service
|DepatureTime (Base Station)
|Arrival Time (Destination)
|Depature Time (Destination)
|Arrival Time (Base Station)
|1
|Lanjigarh
|Delux
|Delux
|16:00
|7:20
|16:00
|7:20
|2
|Kanheipal
|LCV
|Express
|12:45
|17:00
|5:00
|8:15
|3
|Berhampur-I
|AC delux
|AC delux
|6:05
|11:50
|13:45
|17:30
|4
|Berhampur-III
|Delux
|Delux
|22:40
|5:30
|11:15
|17:15
|5
|Meghajholi
|Hi-Comf
|Express
|11:00
|18:30
|21:30
|4:55
|6
|Twin city
|Hi-Comf
|Ordinary
|9:15
|10:15
|17:45
|18:45
|7
|Women’s Special
|LCV
|Ordinary
|9:00
|10:00
|5:35
|6:35
|TOTAL-07
|2. ANUGUL
|Slno.
|Route Name
|Type of Vehicle
|Type of Service
|DepatureTime (Base Station)
|Arrival Time (Destination)
|Depature Time (Destination)
|Arrival Time (Base Station)
|1
|Jeypore
|Delux
|Delux
|12:15
|7:00
|9:30
|4:35
|2
|Phulbani
|LCV
|Express
|15:00
|20:00
|6:00
|11:00
|3
|Baripada
|Hi-Comf
|Express
|5:45
|15:45
|7:15
|17:00
|TOTAL-03
|3. KEONJHAR
|Slno.
|Route Name
|Type of Vehicle
|Type of Service
|DepatureTime (Base Station)
|Arrival Time (Destination)
|Depature Time (Destination)
|Arrival Time (Base Station)
|1
|Bolangir
|Delux
|Delux
|21:40
|6:00
|17:30
|4:30
|2
|Cuttack
|Hi-Comf
|Express
|5:00
|10:00
|14:55
|20:00
|3
|Bhanjanagar
|Hi-Comf
|Express
|14:00
|4:00
|15:00
|6:00
|TOTAL-03
|4. MALATIPATPUR
|Slno.
|Route Name
|Type of Vehicle
|Type of Service
|DepatureTime (Base Station)
|Arrival Time (Destination)
|Depature Time (Destination)
|Arrival Time (Base Station)
|1
|Puri-Bhanjanagar(A/ C Dlx.)
|AC delux
|AC delux
|20:25
|3:27
|22:15
|5:51
|TOTAL-01
|5. BERHAMPUR
|Slno.
|Route Name
|Type of Vehicle
|Type of Service
|DepatureTime (Base Station)
|Arrival Time (Destination)
|Depature Time (Destination)
|Arrival Time (Base Station)
|1
|Cuttack
|AC delux
|AC delux
|18.00
|21.30
|7.40
|11.00
|TOTAL-01
|6. BHANJANAGAR
|Slno.
|Route Name
|Type of Vehicle
|Type of Service
|DepatureTime (Base Station)
|Arrival Time (Destination)
|Depature Time (Destination)
|Arrival Time (Base Station)
|1
|Cuttack (Day)
|AC delux
|AC delux
|5.20
|9.17
|14.15
|19.30
|2
|Sunabeda (HT)
|Delux
|Delux
|15.20
|3.30
|16.20
|3.15
|TOTAL-02
|7. PHULBANI
|Slno.
|Route Name
|Type of Vehicle
|Type of Service
|DepatureTime (Base Station)
|Arrival Time (Destination)
|Depature Time (Destination)
|Arrival Time (Base Station)
|1
|Katringia
|LCV
|Ordinary
|5.15
|14.10
|5.15
|14.00
|2
|Billamal
|LCV
|Ordinary
|5.00
|10.45
|11.30
|18.30
|3
|Jhiripani
|LCV
|Ordinary
|9.50
|16.30
|6.00
|13.00
|TOTAL-03
|8. JEYPORE
|Sl No
|Name of the Route
|Type of Vehicle
|Type of Service
|DepatureTime (Base Station)
|Arrival Time (Destination)
|Depature Time (Destination)
|Arrival Time (Base Station)
|1
|Motu-ll
|Hi-Comf
|Express
|7.45
|16.36
|7.00
|15.41
|2
|Phulbani
|Delux
|Delux
|17.20
|5.10
|18.30
|5.40
|3
|Paralakhemundi
|Delux
|Delux
|19.00
|5.00
|19.00
|3.30
|4
|Bhawanipatna-I
|LCV
|Express
|5.30
|10.10
|12.15
|17.25
|5
|Bhawanipatna-II
|Hi-Comf
|Express
|9.00
|13.43
|9.15
|14.00
|6
|Gunupur
|LCV
|Express
|11.30
|19.00
|7.00
|14.35
|TOTAL-06
|9. MALKANAGIRI
|Sl No.
|Name of Route
|Type of Vehicle
|Type of Service
|DepatureTime (Base Station)
|Arrival Time (Destination)
|Depature Time (Destination)
|Arrival Time (Base Station)
|1
|Podia to Jeypore
|LCV
|Express
|6.50
|12.45
|10.30
|16.50
|TOTAL-01
|10. NAWARANGPUR
|Sl.No
|Name of Route
|Type of Vehicle
|Type of Service
|DepatureTime (Base Station)
|Arrival Time (Destination)
|Depature Time (Destination)
|Arrival Time (Base Station)
|1
|Umarkote
|LCV
|Express
|7.00
|10.17
|11.35
|15.02
|2
|Bandhaguda
|LCV
|Express
|15.00
|17.00
|7.15
|9.02
|TOTAL-02
|11. RAYAGADA
|Sl.No
|Route
|Type of Vehicle
|Type of Service
|DepatureTime (Base Station)
|Arrival Time (Destination)
|Depature Time (Destination)
|Arrival Time (Base Station)
|1
|Kashipur
|LCV
|Ordinary
|16.30
|20.00
|5.30
|8.30
|2
|Chandrapur
|LCV
|Ordinary
|12.00
|18.00
|6.30
|11.15
|3
|Th.Rampur
|LCV
|Ordinary
|9:45
|15:15
|7:20
|12:30
|4
|Narayanpatna
|LCV
|Ordinary
|15.30
|18.00
|7.00
|11.00
|TOTAL-04
|12. PARALAKHEMUNDI
|Sl.No
|Route Name
|Type of Vehicle
|Type of Service
|DepatureTime (Base Station)
|Arrival Time (Destination)
|Depature Time (Destination)
|Arrival Time (Base Station)
|1
|Kotama
|LCV
|Express
|16.45
|21.20
|6.10
|12.10
|2
|Nuagada
|LCV
|Express
|8.30
|10.40
|10.45
|13.00
|TOTAL-02
|13. SAMBALPUR
|Sl.No
|Route Name
|Type of Vehicle
|Type of Service
|DepatureTime (Base Station)
|Arrival Time (Destination)
|Depature Time (Destination)
|Arrival Time (Base Station)
|1
|Sunabeda A/c
|AC delux
|AC delux
|17.30
|6.00
|15.30
|4.00
|2
|Burla-Berhampor A/c
|AC delux
|AC delux
|17.15
|5.10
|17.00
|5.00
|3
|Jharsuguda-Berhampur (HT)
|Delux
|Delux
|19.10
|6.00
|20.00
|7.20
|4
|Mukhiguda (HT)
|Delux
|Delux
|20.00
|5.45
|17.00
|2.45
|TOTAL-04
|14. BARAGARH
|Sl.No
|Route Name
|Type of Vehicle
|Type of Service
|DepatureTime (Base Station)
|Arrival Time (Destination)
|Depature Time (Destination)
|Arrival Time (Base Station)
|1
|Nawarangapur
|Hi-Comf
|Express
|5.30
|16.45
|5.00
|15.20
|2
|Sundargarh-Dharmagarh
|Hi-Comf
|Express
|5.15
|16.18
|5.00
|15.38
|3
|Berhampur
|Hi-Comf
|Express
|15.00
|4.00
|17.05
|5.00
|TOTAL-03
|15. ROURKELLA
|Sl no
|Route Name
|Type of Vehicle
|Type of Service
|DepatureTime (Base Station)
|Arrival Time (Destination)
|Depature Time (Destination)
|Arrival Time (Base Station)
|1
|Jeypore
|AC delux
|AC delux
|15.00
|6.00
|14.00
|6.55
|2
|Nayagarh
|Hi-Comf
|Express
|20.00
|8.40
|15.00
|4.00
|3
|Kiriburu
|LCV
|Express
|8.35
|18.35
|6.35
|14.41
|TOTAL-03
|16. PADAMPUR
|Sl No.
|Name of Route
|Type of Vehicle
|Type of Service
|DepatureTime (Base Station)
|Arrival Time (Destination)
|Depature Time (Destination)
|Arrival Time (Base Station)
|1
|Sambalpur
|Hi-Comf
|Ordinary
|5:15
|9:30
|12:10
|4:15
|2
|Bhawanipatna-I
|LCV
|Express
|12.40
|19.40
|6.45
|13.30
|TOTAL-02
|17. NUAPADA
|Sl.No.
|Route Name
|Type of Vehicle
|Type of Service
|DepatureTime (Base Station)
|Arrival Time (Destination)
|Depature Time (Destination)
|Arrival Time (Base Station)
|1
|Bhainsadani
|LCV
|Express
|15:30
|19:30
|7:00
|12:30
|2
|Nangalbod
|LCV
|Express
|15:00
|19:30
|7:15
|11:45
|TOTAL-02
|18. BOLANGIR UNIT
|Sl.No
|Route
|Type of Vehicle
|Type of Service
|DepatureTime (Base Station)
|Arrival Time (Destination)
|Depature Time (Destination)
|Arrival Time (Base Station)
|1
|Phulbani
|LCV
|Express
|5.15
|11.20
|14.00
|19.00
|2
|Damanjodi(HT)
|Delux
|Delux
|18.30
|5.30
|17.30
|5.10
|3
|Kalampur
|Hi-Comf
|Express
|15.00
|20.35
|6.30
|12.30
|4
|Berhampur
|AC delux
|AC delux
|18.00
|4.15
|19.00
|6.30
|TOTAL-04
|19. BHAWANIPATNA
|SL. NO.
|NAME OF THE ROUTES
|Type of Vehicle
|Type of Service
|DepatureTime (Base Station)
|Arrival Time (Destination)
|Depature Time (Destination)
|Arrival Time (Base Station)
|1
|Berhampur Via – M.Rampur.
|Delux
|Delux
|20.00
|6.15
|20.00
|6.15
|2
|Tashiguda
Thuamula Rampur.
|Hi-Comf
|Express
|14.30
|17.30
|5.00
|18.30
|3
|Gopinathpur
Via – Thuamula Rampur.
|Hi-Comf
|Express
|7:00
|12:30
|13:30
|18:00
|4
|Umerkote
Via – Dharmagarh.
|Hi-Comf
|Express
|6.30
|14.00
|6.30
|14.00
|TOTAL-04
|20. BHUBANESWAR
|SL. NO.
|NAME OF THE ROUTES
|Type of Vehicle
|Type of Service
|DepatureTime (Base Station)
|Arrival Time (Destination)
|Depature Time (Destination)
|Arrival Time (Base Station)
|1
|Gorumahisani A/C
|AC delux
|AC delux
|5:00
|10:45
|5:00
|12:45
|2
|Jharsuguda A/C
|AC delux
|AC delux
|17:30
|4:20
|19:30
|5:05
|3
|Sinapalli HT
|Delux
|Delux
|18:00
|8:45
|15:15
|5:40
|4
|Kiriburu HT
|Delux
|Delux
|6:00
|16:30
|5:00
|15:55
|5
|Keonjhar Exp
|Hi-Comf
|Express
|7:15
|15:45
|5:35
|14:00
|6
|Womens Spl
|LCV
|Ordinary
|8:30
|11:30
|15:30
|18:30
|TOTAL-06
|21. SUNDARGARH
|SL. NO.
|NAME OF THE ROUTES
|Type of Vehicle
|Type of Service
|DepatureTime (Base Station)
|Arrival Time (Destination)
|Depature Time (Destination)
|Arrival Time (Base Station)
|1
|Sundargarh-Lulkidihi (Day)
|LCV
|Express
|8:20
|10:20
|10:35
|12:20
|2
|Sundargarh-Lulkidihi (Night)
|LCV
|Express
|10:00
|12:00
|13:00
|15:00
|TOTAL-02
|22. DEOGARH
|Sl.No
|Name of Route
|Type of Vehicle
|Type of Service
|DepatureTime (Base Station)
|Arrival Time (Destination)
|Depature Time (Destination)
|Arrival Time (Base Station)
|1
|Soda
|LCV
|Ordinary
|14.40
|17.35
|6.00
|14.30
|TOTAL-01
|Total – 66