Odisha: Nodal officer reviews Covid-19 status in Kendujhar district

Report by Malaya Mohapatra; Kendujhar: Srikant Prusty,IAS who has been appointed as the Covid19 nodal officer for kendujhar visited different parts of the district to take stock of the preparation, arrangements and treatment during the Pandemic. He also held a review meeting at Durbal Hall in Collectorate and advised the administration to emphasis on Agriculture,Industry and labour intensive activities in the District.

Expressing satisfaction on the monitoring and implementation of Covid19 guidelines he urged to be more vigilant on the returnees from outside the district and follow the quarantine principle. On the other hand steps should be taken to provide employment to the recently returned migrant labourers through MNREGS and other schemes. The collector was instructed to look into the distribution of seed and fertilizers in time to farmers and extend agriculture loan through banks. Ashish Thakre, collector, Bhatacharan Pradhan,ADM General, Santosh Nayak,ADM,Revenue, officials of ITDA, Health,Police, Agriculture, Education and other line departments were present.

