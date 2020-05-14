Odisha State Road Transport Corporation to ply 500 buses in all green zones with double fares

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) would ply buses in all green zones of the State with double fares.

Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said, “The Transport Department’s proposal regarding movement of buses in green zones was rejected by the private bus owners’ association. They did not agree to ply their buses on the condition of 50 per cent occupancy.”

Hence, we decided to deploy OSRTC buses for the service of the people in Green zones. But the bus fare will be doubled,” the Minister added.

There are 500 OSRTC buses in the State and all the buses will be deployed,” sources said.

Related

comments