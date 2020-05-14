Leading US firms keen on investment in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Government has initiated steps for attracting employment-intensive investments to the State. Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy chaired an interactive session with members of the UN-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) through videoconferencing in this regard on Tuesday. Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma presented strong clues for Odisha over other State for investment in metal, non-metal, downstream, electronics and IT sectors.

Replying to the queries of perspective investors, Tripathy said, “The corona infection level is well under control in the State. Many of our industrial estates are now in green zone. As of now, around 60 per cent of the industries are now running by virtue of the Covid preventive measures.”

He said the State has followed policy consistency in matters of industrial promotion and is on the verge of rolling out more progressive regulations in matters of land leasing, contract farming, direct farmer-market connect that will open new avenues of investment.

Sharma said, “Political stability, policy consistency, economic stability, skilled manpower, lion share of country’s mineral deposit, large mining and industrial base, ready availability of land in developed industrial estates, quality power supply, ready to move setting for electronics and IT sectors along with sector specific facilitating policies have been the benchmark of Odisha”.

He said Odisha is a pioneer State in having a stabilised single window clearance system for investment proposals. Electronics and IT Secretary Manoj Mishra said the State has well developed electronic and manufacturing sector just close to the capital city and is rich with skilled manpower in electronic and IT. The perspective investors interacted with Tripathy and others under the leadership of USISPF CEO Dr Mukesh Aghi. The leading industries which showed interest in the interaction included US companies like ATC, Avaada Energy, Cairn Energy, Cisco, Exxon Mobil, Herbalife, HP, Mars, Microsoft, Oracle and Paypal.

Related

comments