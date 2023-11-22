Odisha: State Level Tribal Poets Meet at SCSTRTI Echoes the Life & Culture of Indigenous People

• 50 Tribal Poets Participating in the 2-Day Tribal Poets Meet

• Poetry in over 15 Tribal Languages

• Organised as part of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas Celebration

Bhubaneswar : The two day State Level Tribal Poets Meet organised by Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI) was inaugurated on Wednesday. Minister for ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department, Govt of Odisha, Jagannath Saraka inaugurated the program.

The minister lauded the contribution of tribal communities in the oral and literary tradition of the state.

The State Level Tribal Poets Meet tribal from 22nd-23rd November 2023 features 50 poets from Binjhal, Desia, Gadaba, Gond, Khadia, Koya, Kui, Kuvi, Saora, Lanjia Saora, Paroja, Munda, Bhumija, Juang, Santali, and Ho communities from across the state. The themes of the poems depicted the unique and diverse cultural lifestyle of tribals in Odisha.

Author and Editor ‘Sargiphul’ Prof Dash Benahur as Chief Speaker appreciated the intimate relationship between poetry and tribal life. “This strongly reflects in the writings by tribal authors. Thus, it is high time we preserve and promote the tribal literature”, he highlighted. He also hailed the SCSTRTI for providing a platform to the tribal poets.

In the welcome address, Indramani Tripathy, Director, SCSTRTI, expressed his gratitude to the participating poets from across the state. “The first of it’s kind, State Level Tribal Poets Meet aims to honour the contribution of tribal authors towards culture, heritage and literature of the state.” He further informed that the literary program is a part of the series of activities organised on the occasion of ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’, supported by Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt of India.

SCSTRTI OSD Samarendra Bhutia conducted the program. Among others, Dy Director Santosh Kumar Rath, Asst Director Madhusmita Sahoo and other senior officials of the Directorate participated in the program. The invited poets were felicitated on the occasion.