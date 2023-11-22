Adani Foundation organizes awareness programme for women

Dhamra : Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of Dhamra Port Company Limited, hosted an awareness programme for 50 women from the fishing community of 09 Core GP’s of the port vicinity. The orientation for safe movement into the sea by the fishing boats was made by the Marine department and Safety Department who are very closely associated with the development of this Fisherman Community. A brief description of functions of Dhamra Port and how the operation of fisherman community business is correlated with each other was discussed in detail. After the orientation, all the women were taken for an exposure to the port and Dhamra LNG terminal site.