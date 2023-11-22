Presenting India’s First Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience: Re-discovering the genius of timeless art through technology

Bangalore – In an exciting artistic development, India is gearing up for the arrival of “The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience,” a groundbreaking artistic display set to redefine the way we engage with art. Premiering its first experience in Chennai on January 5th, 2024, the experience plans to travel pan India, starting with Kolkata, Hyderabad and Pune.

“The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience” is the result of dedicated efforts towards extending the possibilities for artistic immersion. This compelling digital art display combines cutting-edge technology, theatrical storytelling, and top-notch animation with the aid of 20k high-resolution projectors, 33 million+ pixels, and 10,000+ square feet of projections.

Beyond the stunning visuals, “The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience” allows viewers to take a peek into the renowned post-Impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh’s canvases, revealing his intensely chaotic and passionate inner world through movement, music, art, and the use of imagination. The goal of this immersive experience is to explore the complex connection between mental health and art. The emotional depths depicted in Van Gogh’s paintings and his difficult journey highlight the strong link between mental health and artistic expression.

The exhibition will showcase a carefully chosen collection of paintings by Van Gogh, including the swirling brushstrokes of “Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” “Wheatfield with Crows,” “Irises,” and many more, illuminating every brushstroke and colour with never-before-seen clarity. It will also feature breathtaking towering projections that reveal the creative genius’s mind. The inclusion of an infinity room, where guests can enter a bizarre dreamscape surrounded by a kaleidoscope of Van Gogh’s masterpieces, is the experience’s crown gem.

“The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience” is a testament to the enduring power of art to captivate, inspire, and heal. Dedicated shows running through the day and at affordable pricing ensure that this unique exhibition is accessible to all!

