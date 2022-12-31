Odisha : State Level Single Window Clearance Authority approves 16 industrial projects worth Rs 4183 crore

Bhubaneswar : Odisha government’s 114th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting today held under the chairpersonship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and the committee approved 16 industrial projects worth Rs 4183 crore that would generate employment opportunities for over 12,973 people in the state across 9 sectors.

The projects approved in the meeting belonged to diverse sectors like paper, wood and forest-based, food processing, textile, apparel and technical textile, metal ancillary and downstream, polymers and plastic products, plastic, waste management, circular economy, chemical, tourism and cement. The approved projects will be set up across Odisha with 6 of the projects being set up in Khordha, 3 in Puri, 2 in Koraput and one each in Cuttack, Bhadrak, Dhamara, Mayurbhanj and Angul.

The SLSWCA approved two proposals of Greenply Industries, India’s pioneer interior infrastructure company, under the name of Greenply Speciality Panels Pvt Ltd & Greenply Sandila Pvt Ltd to set up two manufacturing units for the production of new medium density fibre board having annual capacity of 2,56,000 cubic metre and new plywood & allied product manufacturing unit having annual capacity of 13.5 million square meters in Semiliguda, Koraput with a proposed investment of Rs 505 crore and Rs 101 crore capital respectively generating employment for over 1300 people in the state.

The committee gave a nod to the proposal of TRL Krosaki Refractories Ltd, the leading Refractories manufacturing company of India, to set up a refractory manufacturing unit for the Metal Ancillary & Downstream industry in Dhamra. The unit is being set up at an investment of Rs 650 crore and is expected to generate employment opportunities for over 700 people in the state.

In the Hospitality sector, the committee approved the proposal by Prabhukrupa Estates & Properties for setting up a 4 star Hotel & Convention Centre named “Ananya Beach Resort” at an investment of Rs 50.84 crore. This is likely to generate an employment opportunity for over 110 people in the state. The project will be coming up in Sipasurubuli, Puri.

In the food processing sector the committee also approved an investment of Rs 624 crore for Varun Beverages Limited, the largest manufacturer of PepsiCo’s products in India, to set up a manufacturing facility for beverages, packaged drinking water, beverage-based syrups, PET preform along with 3.0 MW captive rooftop solar power plant in Khordha. The project is expected to create over 220 jobs in the state.

Jindal Panther Cement Pvt Ltd has also received an approval from the committee to set up their cement manufacturing unit in Angul at an investment of Rs 955 crore generating employment potential of 350.

In Apparel & Technical Textile sector, the Govt. cleared four projects which are expected to generated employment for nearly 8,434 people.

Apart from this, SLSWCA recommended 10 large projects to High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) for consideration, which are expected to create employment opportunities for around 30,000 persons.

The Odisha Government has always been open to welcoming industrialists. The Stable leadership of the current government has helped to set up a larger industrial base as well as different evolving sectors in the state. The Government of Odisha has developed the online Single Window portal, GO SWIFT i.e. Government of Odisha – Single Window for Investor Facilitation to provide all requisite information, clearances to investors in a hassle-free and paper-less manner. The portal is a “One- stop Solution” for information on clearances required. The Odisha Government has undertaken significant measures to develop an investor-friendly industrial ecosystem to attract a lot of investors who have been eyeing to set up business or expand business in the East.