Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera tests COVID positive . ‘I have tested COVID positive today… I am symptomatic hence, under medication. I am in Home isolation and in stable condition,’ tweets Behera.

I have tested COVID positive today. Hence I request all my friends and associates who came in contact with me in last 7 days to test & isolate themselves.#StaySafe — Tusharkanti Behera (@btushar02) September 25, 2020

