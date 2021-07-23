Odisha signs MoU with Lighthouse Communities Foundation to impart skill training and provide employment opportunities for the urban youth

Bhubaneswar: An MoU was signed today between Housing & Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha and Pune-based Not for Profit organisation Lighthouse Communities Foundation to impart skill training and provide employment opportunities for the urban youth.

The initiative, under Jaga Mission, will establish Skill and Livelihood Centres in 7 cities: Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur, Dhenkanal, Paradip and Jatni which will provide skill training and employment opportunities to the urban youth.