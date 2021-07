New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed happiness on Darbhanga airport for boosting connectivity and becoming an important contributor to Bihar’s progress.

Reacting to a tweet by a user the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Happy to know!

We are working towards boosting connectivity and comfort as far as the aviation sector is concerned.

As for Darbhanga airport, it is becoming an important contributor to Bihar’s progress.”