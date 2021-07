Bhubaneswar : Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Krishan Kumar on Saturday informed that alike last year this year too only servitors will pull the chariots , in view to contain the spread of deadly virus.

Besides, police forces will be deployed the Dakhina Moda, the southward turn of the chariots and all of them have to undergo Covid test before Ratha Yatra scheduled to be held in July 12.