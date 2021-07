Bhubaneswar : Odisha Legislative Assembly, Surya Narayan Patro on Saturday said that double doses of Covid vaccine is mandatory for the legislatures attending the next assembly sessions in September.

He said , it is important because this can help to contain the spread of deadly virusĀ and also as precautionary measures because earlier a number of Covid positive cases has been reported from the assembly.

Besides, a notice in this regard will be issued soon, said Patro.