Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, Senior BJP leader and Dhamnagar legislator Bishnu Charan Sethi passed away on Monday. He was 61.

As per reports, Sethi was suffering from kidney ailments and was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar. He was in the ICU for the last two months.AIIMS authorities said that he had developed lungs infections and suffered brain haemorrhage.