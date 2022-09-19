National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 216.70 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 216.70 Cr (2,16,70,14,127) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.08 Cr (4,08,14,780) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,14,864
2nd Dose 1,01,14,026
Precaution Dose 69,41,633
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,36,138
2nd Dose 1,77,10,936
Precaution Dose 1,35,05,571
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,08,14,780
2nd Dose 3,12,52,621
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,18,71,578
2nd Dose 5,28,46,994
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,10,83,162
2nd Dose 51,50,47,957
Precaution Dose 8,53,78,177
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,39,97,080
2nd Dose 19,67,95,494
Precaution Dose 4,46,78,927
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,76,45,959
2nd Dose 12,30,30,916
Precaution Dose 4,54,47,314
Precaution Dose 19,59,51,622
Total 2,16,70,14,127

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 48,027. Active cases now constitute 0.11% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%. 4,735 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,62,664.

 

4,858 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,75,935 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.17 Cr (89,17,53,120) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.78% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.76%.

