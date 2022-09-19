India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 216.70 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 216.70 Cr (2,16,70,14,127) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.08 Cr (4,08,14,780) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,14,864 2nd Dose 1,01,14,026 Precaution Dose 69,41,633 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,36,138 2nd Dose 1,77,10,936 Precaution Dose 1,35,05,571 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,08,14,780 2nd Dose 3,12,52,621 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,18,71,578 2nd Dose 5,28,46,994 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,10,83,162 2nd Dose 51,50,47,957 Precaution Dose 8,53,78,177 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,39,97,080 2nd Dose 19,67,95,494 Precaution Dose 4,46,78,927 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,76,45,959 2nd Dose 12,30,30,916 Precaution Dose 4,54,47,314 Precaution Dose 19,59,51,622 Total 2,16,70,14,127

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 48,027. Active cases now constitute 0.11% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%. 4,735 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,62,664.

4,858 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,75,935 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.17 Cr (89,17,53,120) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.78% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.76%.