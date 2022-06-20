Odisha :SC Mahapatra reviewed the Crop Insurance Work Plan, Eight crops for Kharif Season-2022 and 9 crops for Rabi season 2022-23 would be covered under crop insurance scheme

Bhubaneswar :Eight crops for Kharif Season-2022 and 9 crops for Rabi season 2022-23 would be covered under crop insurance scheme. Chairing the State Level Crop Insurance Coordination Committee meeting @SecyChief SC Mahapatra reviewed the Crop Insurance Work Plan.

Chief Secretary Mahapatra directed insurance companies to ensure cent percent disbursal of all settled amount directly to bank account of the farmers within a couple of weeks. CS said that, any delay in this matter would be seriously viewed by the Government.

Further, Mahapatra directed the departments of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare and Odisha Space Application Center to prepare the plan for crop wise ‘area and yield assessment’ through space technology.