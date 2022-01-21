Odisha: Sambalpur reports 206 new Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Sambalpur District Reports 206 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 9833 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 20th Jan

New Positive Cases: 9833

Of which 0-18 years: 972

In quarantine: 5699

Local contacts: 4134

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 114

2. Balasore: 286

3. Bargarh: 172

4. Bhadrak: 129

5. Balangir: 288

6. Boudh: 120

7. Cuttack: 774

8. Deogarh: 47

9. Dhenkanal: 95

10. Gajapati: 88

11. Ganjam: 69

12. Jagatsinghpur: 152

13. Jajpur: 256

14. Jharsuguda: 168

15. Kalahandi: 171

16. Kandhamal: 91

17. Kendrapada: 99

18. Keonjhar: 168

19. Khurda: 2946

20. Koraput: 174

21. Malkangiri: 56

22. Mayurbhanj: 295

23. Nawarangpur: 156

24. Nayagarh: 292

25. Nuapada: 173

26. Puri: 146

27. Rayagada: 274

28. Sambalpur: 206

29. Sonepur: 117

30. Sundargarh: 1134

31. State Pool: 577

New recoveries: 8471

Cumulative tested: 26990740

Positive: 1187295

Recovered: 1089033

Active cases: 89702