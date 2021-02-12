Odisha Samaj UAE Organised Blood Donation Camp

Dubai: Odisha Samaj of United Arab Emirates and Indian Consulate based in Dubai jointly organised a Blood Donation Camp today. Hosted at the local Latifa Hospital, the Office Bearers, activists and Volunteers of UAE Odisha Samaj attended the Camp with overwhelming eagerness and much enthusiasm. The scenario of voluntary donation of blood by the non resident Odias alongwith their family members was unique and momentous. The Consul incharge of community affairs and Visa Uttam Chand formally inaugurated the Camp. In his inaugural address Shri Chand heartily welcomed and appreciated the humanitarian service being rendered by UAE Odisha Samaj. Describing Donation of Blood as a Supreme sacrifice, Shri Chand said that all the Blood Donors are the ideals of the Society and Symbols of inspiration for us. The Donors had undergone the mandatory medical checkups regarding the health standard beforehand. The Covid – 19 protocol has been strictly followed at the Camp Site in Latifa Hospital. The President of UAE Odisha samaj Amiya Mishra and General Secretary Pritish Dash overseen the smooth management of details arrangement. While Shri Mishra himself donated blood during the Occasion, Shri Dash donated platelets as informed by the Hospital Sources.

