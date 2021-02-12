Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Seeks Withdrawal Of Heritage Bylaws For 2 More Bhubaneswar Temples. Central Govt should immediately withdraw the National Monuments Authority Draft Bylaws on Ananta Basudev & Brahmeswar Temple of Ekamra Kshetra. It would have been appropriate for Central agencies to take the State into confidence on sensitive religious issues says CM Naveen Patnaik .

“I appeal to all MPs from Odisha to take up this sensitive matter with Union Government & Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel as it involves sentiments of lakhs of devotees of Odisha, lives & livelihood of sebayats, linked to smooth conduct of Nitis of Lord Lingaraj,” says CM Naveen Patnaik .