Odisha: Road fatalities on the rise in Jagatsinghpur, 51 dead, 70 injured in six months

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: Fatalities due to road accidents resumed their upward in Jagatsinghpur district, as many as 51 dead and 70 injured have been reported last six months causing 137 road accidents, according to the district road safety committee. The committee held its meeting on Tuesday and expressed concerns over the growing figure of road accidents across the district.

The meeting discussed the reasons inviting road accidents such as overspeeding, drunken driving, distractions to drivers, red light jumping, avoiding safety gear like seat belts and helmets, non-adherence of lane driving, and overtaking in the wrong manner.

Lack of awareness about traffic rules, safe driving practices as well as road safety measures among the public mainly the young mass, and lack of enforcement both by the MV department and police is a significant cause of increasing road accidents in the district. It is essential to address these factors to reduce the number of road accidents and make roads safer for everyone, the meeting urged.

The district Road Transport Authority revealed at the meeting that the enforcement department has registered 14116 E- challen against such a number of traffic rule violators, and divining licenses of 910 people have been canceled causing traffic rules disobedience. The maximum number of fatalities were due to hit from the back, rash overtaking, and head-on collision categories of road accidents.

Two persons identified as Subash Chandra Patra and Manoranjan Mallick were felicitated and given cash prizes Rs 2000 each for their supportive initiative in sending road accident victims to hospital for treatment.

The meeting was attended by collector Parul Patwari, additional SP Amarendra Panda, sub-collector, engineers from roads and buildings, NHAI, rural development department, RTO Nirmal Mohanty, and road safety committee members.