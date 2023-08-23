Hyderabad FC beat Tribhuvan Army FC 3-0; Aaren becomes first Indian to score hat-trick for club

Guwahati : On yet another rainy afternoon in Assam, Hyderabad FC registered their first win of the 2023-24 season when they beat Tribhuvan Army FC 3-0 in entertaining Durand Cup clash at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Tuesday.

Aaren D’Silva (16’, 24’ & 69’) scored a perfect hat-trick as HFC registered their first win of their Durand Cup campaign. This win saw HFC finish in the second place in Group E, with four points from three games.

Hyderabad who set out with a similar team to the first two games of the competition, broke the deadlock after Aaren converted a superb cross from the left, put in by Ramhlunchhunga, who continued his fine form at the start of this season.

Mohammad Yasir played the HFC striker through on goal just minutes later as HFC doubled their lead in quick time. Nim Dorjee, who was impeccable all night, started the move with a steal high up and Aaren finished it off in style, lifting it over the keeper to make it 2-0 for his side.

Gurmeet Singh was called upon a couple of times while Chinglensana Konsham, Manoj Mohammad and the young Laldanmawia made sure that he was not tested too vigorously.

The midfield of Mark Zothanpuia and Hitesh Sharma battled on right till the end to constantly keep the Nawabs on top in the game before Aaren made it three in the 69th minute.

Yasir’s cross field ball found Aaren in space, whose cut in and finish was just too good for the Nepal-based team.

The Goan striker became the first Indian to score a hat-trick for HFC, while also becoming just the second player in the history of the club to score a perfect hat-trick, writing his name in the history books.