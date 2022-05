Bhubaneswar : In a big achievement, Odisha has reported ‘Highest point decline in the country in #InfantMortalityRate’, with 39 point decline from 2005 to 2020, tweeted Health and Family Welfare Department Odisha today.

Health and Family Welfare Department tweeted, “Happy to share that with continuous efforts for providing quality healthcare at all levels, #Odisha has reported ‘Highest point decline in the country in #InfantMortalityRate’, with 39 point decline from 2005 to 2020.”