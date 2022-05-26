Telangana Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod to visit Odisha from 27th to 28th May 2022

Bhubaneswar: Telangana Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod will be visiting Odisha with a team of officers from the Tribal Welfare Department to see the Best Practices initiated by the ST & SC Development Department of the Government of Odisha from 27th to 28th May 2022.

The Team will specifically study the Mission Suvidya Programme where NABET- QCI collaborated with ST & SC Development Department. The collaboration was held in December 2019 to assess, evaluate and benchmark SSD hostels in an effort to standardise the management processes.