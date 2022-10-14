Odisha reports 84 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 84 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 13th Oct

New Positive Cases: 84

Of which 0-18 years: 12

In quarantine: 49

Local contacts: 35

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 4

2. Bargarh: 2

3. Balangir: 2

4. Cuttack: 10

5. Ganjam: 1

6. Jajpur: 2

7. Jharsuguda: 2

8. Kalahandi: 6

9. Kandhamal: 1

10. Khurda: 13

11. Mayurbhanj: 2

12. Nayagarh: 2

13. Nuapada: 5

14. Puri: 2

15. Sambalpur: 15

16. Sundargarh: 12

17. State Pool: 3

New recoveries: 59

Cumulative tested: 33699166

Positive: 1335314

Recovered: 1325440

Active cases: 622