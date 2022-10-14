Odisha reports 84 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 84 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 13th Oct
New Positive Cases: 84
Of which 0-18 years: 12
In quarantine: 49
Local contacts: 35
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 4
2. Bargarh: 2
3. Balangir: 2
4. Cuttack: 10
5. Ganjam: 1
6. Jajpur: 2
7. Jharsuguda: 2
8. Kalahandi: 6
9. Kandhamal: 1
10. Khurda: 13
11. Mayurbhanj: 2
12. Nayagarh: 2
13. Nuapada: 5
14. Puri: 2
15. Sambalpur: 15
16. Sundargarh: 12
17. State Pool: 3
New recoveries: 59
Cumulative tested: 33699166
Positive: 1335314
Recovered: 1325440
Active cases: 622