Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates sophisticated PET-CT Scan facility at Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGI) in Cuttack

Bhubaneswar : In a major boost to cancer care in Odisha, CM Naveen Patnaik has dedicated the sophisticated PET-CT Scan facility at Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGI) in Cuttack. The facility is first-of-its-kind in any State Govt-run hospital.

CM said that PET-CT scan is one of the central pillars in cancer management, adding that along with LINAC machine more facilities are being developed for diagnosis & treatment. The number of beds at IPD increased from 281 to 507, while the number of ICU beds increased to 20.

Mentioning that the facilities will be immensely helpful in boosting cancer care & management at AHPGI, CM expressed confidence that it will bring a huge relief for patients. CM called upon doctors, paramedical staff to treat patients with empathy & create confidence in them.

CM informed that further expansion of AHPGI has been included under the SCB redevelopment plan. CM said, Govt has approved cancer care unit in 10 districts to strengthen cancer care. CM hoped the steps will help in making #Odisha a hub of cancer care in eastern region of country.