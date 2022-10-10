Odisha reports 79 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 79 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 9th Oct

New Positive Cases: 79

Of which 0-18 years: 3

In quarantine: 46

Local contacts: 33

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 10

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Cuttack: 2

5. Ganjam: 1

6. Jagatsinghpur: 3

7. Jajpur: 2

8. Jharsuguda: 1

9. Keonjhar: 1

10. Khurda: 13

11. Koraput: 1

12. Malkangiri: 1

13. Mayurbhanj: 2

14. Nawarangpur: 1

15. Nuapada: 1

16. Puri: 4

17. Sambalpur: 18

18. Sundargarh: 12

19. State Pool: 3

New recoveries: 75

Cumulative tested: 33660561

Positive: 1334955

Recovered: 1325111

Active cases: 592