Odisha reports 79 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 79 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 9th Oct
New Positive Cases: 79
Of which 0-18 years: 3
In quarantine: 46
Local contacts: 33
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 10
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Cuttack: 2
5. Ganjam: 1
6. Jagatsinghpur: 3
7. Jajpur: 2
8. Jharsuguda: 1
9. Keonjhar: 1
10. Khurda: 13
11. Koraput: 1
12. Malkangiri: 1
13. Mayurbhanj: 2
14. Nawarangpur: 1
15. Nuapada: 1
16. Puri: 4
17. Sambalpur: 18
18. Sundargarh: 12
19. State Pool: 3
New recoveries: 75
Cumulative tested: 33660561
Positive: 1334955
Recovered: 1325111
Active cases: 592