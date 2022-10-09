India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 218.97 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 218.97 Cr (2,18,97,88,104) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.10 Cr (4,10,72,203) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415261 2nd Dose 10119432 Precaution Dose 7041914 FLWs 1st Dose 18436936 2nd Dose 17717531 Precaution Dose 13685648 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41072203 2nd Dose 31917084 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61962380 2nd Dose 53155857 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561327738 2nd Dose 515974453 Precaution Dose 97704646 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204037559 2nd Dose 197007398 Precaution Dose 49589826 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127674073 2nd Dose 123172264 Precaution Dose 47775901 Precaution Dose 21,57,97,935 Total 2,18,97,88,104

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 28,593. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 3,393 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,54,621.

2,756 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,39,546 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.69 Cr (89,69,87,772) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.28% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.15%.