Odisha reports 510 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 510 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1020754. Khordha district registered the Highest of 197 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 78 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 19th September
New Positive Cases 510
Of which 0-18 years: 79
In quarantine: 297
Local contacts: 213 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 33
3. Bhadrak: 9
4. Balangir: 1
5. Boudh: 1
6. Cuttack: 78
7. Gajapati: 7
8. Ganjam: 12
9. Jagatsinghpur: 22
10. Jajpur: 22
11. Jharsuguda: 8
12. Kalahandi: 1
13. Kandhamal: 4
14. Kendrapada: 7
15. Keonjhar: 1
16. Khurda: 197
17. Koraput: 3
18. Malkangiri: 4
19. Mayurbhanj: 14
20. Nayagarh: 1
21. Puri: 20
22. Rayagada: 3
23. Sambalpur: 9
24. Sundargarh: 3
25. State Pool: 47
New recoveries: 746
Cumulative tested: 19319191
Positive: 1020754
Recovered: 1007066
Active cases: 5494