Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Baghel unveils development works worth 2 thousand 834 crores

Raipur: Chief Minister Shri Bhupesh Baghel unveiled development works worth Rs 2 thousand 834 crore in 27 districts of the state through a virtual program organized at his residence office today. On this occasion, while congratulating and wishing the people of the state, the Chief Minister said that during nearly past 3 years, we have faced many challenges including corona pandemic and lockdown. Despite this, the work of development and construction has been going on continuously in Chhattisgarh. Chief Minister inaugurated 401 works and performed Bhoomi Pujan on the occasion. In which 332 works of Public Works Department costing 2708 crores are for road, bridge-culvert and building construction.

The program was presided over by Public Works Minister Shri Tamradhwaj Sahu. On this occasion, Health Minister Shri T.S. Singhdeo, School Education Minister Dr. Prem Sai Singh Tekam, Urban Administration Minister Dr. Shivkumar Dahriya, Revenue Minister Mr. Jaisingh Agarwal, Food Minister Mr. Amarjit Bhagat, Rajya Sabha MP Mrs. Chhaya Verma, Parliamentary Secretary Mr. Vikas Upadhyay, Mr. UD Minj,Vice-chairman Surguja Development Authority and MLA, Mr. Gulab Kamro, Mr. Brihaspat Singh, Mr. Prakash Nayak, Chairman of Food Civil Supplies Corporation Mr. Ram Gopal Agarwal, Chief Secretary Mr. Amitabh Jain, Additional Chief Secretary Mr. Subrata Sahoo were present. Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Dr. Charan Das Mahant, Lok Sabha MP Smt. Jyotsna Mahant, Industries Minister Shri Kawasi Lakhma, Public Health Engineering Minister Shri Rudrakumar, Women and Child Development Minister Smt. Anila Bhendiya, Higher Education Minister Shri Umesh Patel, MP Shri Deepak Baij, Smt. Phoolodevi Netam and Legislators & public representatives participated in the program virtually.

Chief Minister Shri Bhupesh Baghel further said that in the month of June, a total of 8188 works of various departments were inaugurated and Bhumi Pujan was performed in all the districts of the state, at a total cost of Rs.6,845 crore. In the month of June itself, 658 projects costing Rs 238 crore were laid for providing door-to-door drinking water, on which work is going on at a rapid pace. Since then, many more new works have been started continuously, and the completed works are also being dedicated continuously.

The Chief Minister said that apart from the works costing 2708 crores of Public Works Department, 69 works of other departments are also being inaugurated and foundation stone is being laid today, which cost Rs 125.65 crores. These include construction works , which have been in demand for years. He said that like the schemes of the social sector, we are also working fast on the schemes of construction and public convenience development. He said that the work of 312 roads and bridges is being done expeditiously for better transport facility in the Naxal affected areas of the state. Similarly, under Mukhyamantri Sugam Sadak Yojana, 2262 works costing 266 crores are being completed expeditiously. The Chief Minister expressed hope that this would further strengthen the road network in the state. At the same time, the development of public facilities will be accelerated.

Public Works Minister Shri Tamradhwaj Sahu said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the works of infrastructure construction are being done expeditiously in the state. He said that construction of bridges and culverts along the roads is being done on special priority so that people can get the facility of all-weather movement. He also informed about the preparation of Dharsa scheme and the action plan of the department and said that along with the construction of sanctioned roads, in the coming years, three thousand km long roads are to be repaired in the state. Secretary, Public Works Department, Mr. Siddharth Komal Singh Pardeshi said in the welcome address that in the last three years, construction works worth about Rs 12 thousand crore have been approved by the Public Works Department. Chhattisgarh Road and Infrastructure Development Corporation is constructing 3900 km long roads and culverts at a cost of Rs 5225 crore.

Construction and development works unveiled in districts

Development works inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel today include, 27 works costing 95.70 crores in Korea district, 13 works costing 60.69 crores in Surajpur district, 14 works costing 117.18 crores in Balrampur district, in Surguja district 9 works costing Rs 99.07 crore, in Jashpur district 6 works costing Rs 27.53 crore, 11 works costing Rs 203.04 crore in Raigarh district, 6 works costing Rs 109.11 crore in Korba district, 3 works in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi costing 23.95 crore, 8 works costing 50.40 crores to Mungeli district, 5 works to Bilaspur district costing 26.04 crores, in Mahasamund district 16 works costing 102.12 crores, in Balodabazar district 34 works costing 182.40 crores, in Raipur district 41 works costing Rs.271.32 crores, in Gariyaband district 6 works worth Rs. 53.33 crores,in Dhamtari district one work worth 144.61 crores, in Balod district 15 works worth 195.72 crores.

Similarly, 15 works costing 115.11 crore to Durg district, 24 works costing 152.83 crore to Bemetara district, 10 works costing 130.19 crore to Kawardha district, 31 works costing 145 crores to Rajnandgaon district, 26 works worth 168.21 to Kanker district, in Kondagaon district 11 works costing Rs.49.47 crore , 14 works costing Rs.52.87 crore in Narayanpur district, 29 works costing Rs.139.12 crore in Bastar district, three works costing Rs.29.99 crore in Dantewada, Two works costing Rs 10.92 crore to Bijapur district and 11 works costing Rs 78.44 crore to Sukma district are included.