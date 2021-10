Odisha reports 490 Covid recovery today

Bhubaneswar : In a major relief, another 490 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from hospital today, informed Health and Family Welfare department.

District-wise Covid recovery:

243 from Khordha

35 from Cuttack

19 from Sundargarh

18 from Jagatsinghpur

18 from Sambalpur

12 from Baleswar

10 from Dhenkanal

10 from Jajapur

10 from Mayurbhanj

9 from Rayagada

8 from Gajapati

5 from Bhadrak

5 from Kendrapara

5 from Puri

4 from Anugul

4 from Bargarh

3 from Ganjam

3 from Kandhamal

2 from Deogarh

2 from Nuapada

1 from Bolangir

1 from Koraput

1 from Nayagarh

1 from Sonepur

61 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1028697