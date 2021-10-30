KIIT & Rotary International to Set-up Eye Hospital in Kandhamal

Phulbani: KIIT and Rotary International will set up an eye hospital in Kandhamal parliamentary constituency soon. The hospital will start functioning within one year and treat patients entirely free of cost, said Shri Shekhar Mehta, President, Rotary International during his visit to KIIT & KISS on 30th October 2021. He visited all campuses of KIIT and units of KISS. Speaking at KIIT Knowledge Tree Lecture Series, he said that the simple practice “each one, teach one” can remove illiteracy from the country. Aim of KIIT and Rotary are similar, he added.

Shri Mehta was declared the Global Goodwill Ambassador of Art of Giving. As an ambassador, he will promote Art of Giving by spreading the message of ‘kind and happiness’ globally. On the occasion, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS and MP, Kandhamal was pinned as Rotarian by the President, Rotary International. Thanking Shri Mehta, Dr. Samanta said, we have a good relationship for the last so many years. Shri Mehta is also a well-wisher of KIIT & KISS. Among others, 15 District governors including Rtn. Santanu Pani; Ms. Shanta Vallury, CHRO, RBL Bank; Prof. Hrushikesha Mohanty, Vice-Chancellor, KIIT Deemed to be University; Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, senior officials of KIIT & KISS were also present.