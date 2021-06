Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 43 COVID19 fatalities in the last 24 hours; death toll at 3,123. Odisha registers 6,019 COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Khordha reports the maximum 796 Covid-19 cases followed by Cuttack (531), Mayurbhanj (333), Balasore (286) & Sundargarh (283).

Related