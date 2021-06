New Delhi: India reports 92,596 new COVID19 cases, 1,62,664 discharges, and 2219 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 2,90,89,069

Total discharges: 2,75,04,126

Death toll: 3,53,528

Active cases: 12,31,415

Total vaccination: 23,90,58,360