Odisha reports 388 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 388 new COVID19 positive cases including 86 in the 0-18 years age group
In quarantine: 226
Local contacts: 162
Active case count in the state stands at 5632
Covid-19 Report For 20th Feb
New Positive Cases: 388
Of which 0-18 years: 86
In quarantine: 226
Local contacts: 162
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 13
2. Balasore: 11
3. Bargarh: 9
4. Bhadrak: 5
5. Balangir: 7
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 21
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 11
10. Gajapati: 30
11. Ganjam: 7
12. Jagatsinghpur: 7
13. Jajpur: 23
14. Jharsuguda: 13
15. Kalahandi: 3
16. Kandhamal: 4
17. Kendrapada: 15
18. Keonjhar: 8
19. Khurda: 53
20. Koraput: 12
21. Malkangiri: 3
22. Mayurbhanj: 20
23. Nawarangpur: 8
24. Nayagarh: 13
25. Nuapada: 8
26. Puri: 3
27. Rayagada: 20
28. Sambalpur: 24
29. Sundargarh: 16
30. State Pool: 13
New recoveries: 1049
Cumulative tested: 28879806
Positive: 1282869
Recovered: 1268158
Active cases: 5632