Odisha reports 388 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 388 new COVID19 positive cases including 86 in the 0-18 years age group

In quarantine: 226

Local contacts: 162

Active case count in the state stands at 5632

Covid-19 Report For 20th Feb

New Positive Cases: 388

Of which 0-18 years: 86

In quarantine: 226

Local contacts: 162

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 13

2. Balasore: 11

3. Bargarh: 9

4. Bhadrak: 5

5. Balangir: 7

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 21

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 11

10. Gajapati: 30

11. Ganjam: 7

12. Jagatsinghpur: 7

13. Jajpur: 23

14. Jharsuguda: 13

15. Kalahandi: 3

16. Kandhamal: 4

17. Kendrapada: 15

18. Keonjhar: 8

19. Khurda: 53

20. Koraput: 12

21. Malkangiri: 3

22. Mayurbhanj: 20

23. Nawarangpur: 8

24. Nayagarh: 13

25. Nuapada: 8

26. Puri: 3

27. Rayagada: 20

28. Sambalpur: 24

29. Sundargarh: 16

30. State Pool: 13

New recoveries: 1049

Cumulative tested: 28879806

Positive: 1282869

Recovered: 1268158

Active cases: 5632