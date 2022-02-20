India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 175.37 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of more than 30.81 lakh Doses (30,81,336) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 175.37 Cr (1,75,37,22,697) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,98,72,555 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,00,661 2nd Dose 99,52,131 Precaution Dose 40,45,802 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,07,876 2nd Dose 1,74,15,830 Precaution Dose 58,97,178 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,36,25,069 2nd Dose 2,15,57,154 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,02,94,446 2nd Dose 43,55,43,092 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,20,30,925 2nd Dose 17,82,84,433 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,61,99,513 2nd Dose 11,10,65,151 Precaution Dose 90,03,436 Precaution Dose 1,89,46,416 Total 1,75,37,22,697

48,847 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,20,86,383.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.28%.

19,968 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 2,24,187. Active cases constitute 0.52% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,87,766 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 75.93 Cr (75,93,15,246) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.27% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.68%.

