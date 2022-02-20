India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 175.37 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of more than 30.81 lakh Doses (30,81,336) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 175.37 Cr (1,75,37,22,697) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,98,72,555 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,00,661
2nd Dose 99,52,131
Precaution Dose 40,45,802
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,07,876
2nd Dose 1,74,15,830
Precaution Dose 58,97,178
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,36,25,069
2nd Dose 2,15,57,154
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,02,94,446
2nd Dose 43,55,43,092
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,20,30,925
2nd Dose 17,82,84,433
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,61,99,513
2nd Dose 11,10,65,151
Precaution Dose 90,03,436
Precaution Dose 1,89,46,416
Total 1,75,37,22,697

 

 

48,847 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,20,86,383.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.28%.

 

 

19,968 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 2,24,187. Active cases constitute 0.52% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

 

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,87,766 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 75.93 Cr (75,93,15,246) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.27% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.68%.

 

****

