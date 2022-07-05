Odisha reports 334 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 334 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 4th July

New Positive Cases: 334

Of which 0-18 years: 53

In quarantine: 195

Local contacts: 139

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist)

1. Balasore: 2

2. Bhadrak: 2

3. Cuttack: 70

4. Jagatsinghpur: 6

5. Jajpur: 2

6. Kalahandi: 3

7. Khurda: 187

8. Koraput: 3

9. Mayurbhanj: 2

10. Nayagarh: 2

11. Nuapada: 4

12. Puri: 2

13. Rayagada: 1

14. Sambalpur: 7

15. Sonepur: 1

16. Sundargarh: 3

17. State Pool: 37

New recoveries: 129

Cumulative tested: 32148205

Positive: 1291117

Recovered: 1280243

Active cases: 1695