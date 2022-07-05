Odisha reports 334 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 334 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 4th July
New Positive Cases: 334
Of which 0-18 years: 53
In quarantine: 195
Local contacts: 139
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist)
1. Balasore: 2
2. Bhadrak: 2
3. Cuttack: 70
4. Jagatsinghpur: 6
5. Jajpur: 2
6. Kalahandi: 3
7. Khurda: 187
8. Koraput: 3
9. Mayurbhanj: 2
10. Nayagarh: 2
11. Nuapada: 4
12. Puri: 2
13. Rayagada: 1
14. Sambalpur: 7
15. Sonepur: 1
16. Sundargarh: 3
17. State Pool: 37
New recoveries: 129
Cumulative tested: 32148205
Positive: 1291117
Recovered: 1280243
Active cases: 1695