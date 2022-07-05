India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 198.09 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 198.09 Cr (1,98,09,87,178) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,58,74,950 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.69 Cr (3,69,96,932) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,09,201 2nd Dose 1,00,68,047 Precaution Dose 57,59,507 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,24,628 2nd Dose 1,76,30,640 Precaution Dose 1,04,98,186 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,69,96,932 2nd Dose 2,41,56,961 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,05,47,867 2nd Dose 4,91,23,133 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,83,90,131 2nd Dose 50,25,28,809 Precaution Dose 33,26,797 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,34,70,659 2nd Dose 19,37,13,005 Precaution Dose 27,42,492 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,83,132 2nd Dose 12,10,10,355 Precaution Dose 2,49,06,696 Precaution Dose 4,72,33,678 Total 1,98,09,87,178

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,14,475. Active cases now constitute 0.26% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.53%. 12,456 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,28,91,933.

13,086 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,51,312 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.44 Cr (86,44,51,219) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.81% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.90%.