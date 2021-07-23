Odisha reports 1,917 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1,917 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 963851. Khordha district registered the Highest of 518 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 256 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 22nd July
New Positive Cases: 1917
In Quarantine: 1109
Local Contacts: 808
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 91
2. Balasore: 84
3. Bargarh: 19
4. Bhadrak: 55
5. Balangir: 10
6. Boudh: 7
7. Cuttack: 256
8. Deogarh: 1
9. Dhenkanal: 37
10. Gajapati: 16
11. Ganjam: 7
12. Jagatsinghpur: 92
13. Jajpur: 87
14. Jharsuguda: 9
15. Kalahandi: 6
16. Kandhamal: 25
17. Kendrapada: 73
18. Keonjhar: 33
19. Khurda: 518
20. Koraput: 10
21. Malkangiri: 12
22. Mayurbhanj: 69
23. Nawarangpur: 10
24. Nayagarh: 76
25. Nuapada: 5
26. Puri: 118
27. Rayagada: 11
28. Sambalpur: 15
29. Sonepur: 6
30. Sundargarh: 50
31. State Pool: 109
New recoveries: 2210
Cumulative tested: 15435905
Positive: 963851
Recovered: 939160
Active cases: 19261