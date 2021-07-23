Odisha reports 1,917 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1,917 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 963851. Khordha district registered the Highest of 518 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 256 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 22nd July New Positive Cases: 1917 In Quarantine: 1109 Local Contacts: 808 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 91 2. Balasore: 84 3. Bargarh: 19 4. Bhadrak: 55 5. Balangir: 10 6. Boudh: 7 7. Cuttack: 256 8. Deogarh: 1 9. Dhenkanal: 37 10. Gajapati: 16 11. Ganjam: 7 12. Jagatsinghpur: 92 13. Jajpur: 87 14. Jharsuguda: 9 15. Kalahandi: 6 16. Kandhamal: 25 17. Kendrapada: 73 18. Keonjhar: 33 19. Khurda: 518 20. Koraput: 10 21. Malkangiri: 12 22. Mayurbhanj: 69 23. Nawarangpur: 10 24. Nayagarh: 76 25. Nuapada: 5 26. Puri: 118 27. Rayagada: 11 28. Sambalpur: 15 29. Sonepur: 6 30. Sundargarh: 50 31. State Pool: 109 New recoveries: 2210 Cumulative tested: 15435905 Positive: 963851 Recovered: 939160 Active cases: 19261