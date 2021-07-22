PM Narendra Modi speaks to Maharashtra CM about flood situation in Maharashtra

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the situation in parts of Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding.

