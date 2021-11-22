Odisha reports 171 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 171 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1047174. Khordha district registered the Highest of 76 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 10 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 21st November

New Positive Cases: 171

Of which 0-18 years: 34

In quarantine: 98

Local contacts: 73

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 5

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Boudh: 3

5. Cuttack: 10

6. Dhenkanal: 1

7. Gajapati: 2

8. Ganjam: 7

9. Jagatsinghpur: 1

10. Jajpur: 7

11. Jharsuguda: 2

12. Kalahandi: 2

13. Kendrapada: 4

14. Keonjhar: 1

15. Khurda: 76

16. Mayurbhanj: 5

17. Puri: 5

18. Rayagada: 1

19. Sambalpur: 13

20. Sonepur: 1

21. Sundargarh: 5

22. State Pool: 18

New recoveries: 271

Cumulative tested: 23286290

Positive: 1047174

Recovered: 1036501

Active cases: 2226