Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 76 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 76 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 171 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 21st November

New Positive Cases: 171

Of which 0-18 years: 34

In quarantine: 98

Local contacts: 73

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 5

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Boudh: 3

5. Cuttack: 10

6. Dhenkanal: 1

7. Gajapati: 2

8. Ganjam: 7

9. Jagatsinghpur: 1

10. Jajpur: 7

11. Jharsuguda: 2

12. Kalahandi: 2

13. Kendrapada: 4

14. Keonjhar: 1

15. Khurda: 76

16. Mayurbhanj: 5

17. Puri: 5

18. Rayagada: 1

19. Sambalpur: 13

20. Sonepur: 1

21. Sundargarh: 5

22. State Pool: 18

New recoveries: 271

Cumulative tested: 23286290

Positive: 1047174

Recovered: 1036501

Active cases: 2226