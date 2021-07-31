Odisha reports 1,578 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1,578 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 977268. Khordha district registered the Highest of 436 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 212 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 30th July
New Positive Cases: 1578
In quarantine: 915
Local contacts: 663
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 47
2. Balasore: 78
3. Bargarh: 9
4. Bhadrak: 52
5. Balangir: 8
6. Boudh: 4
7. Cuttack: 212
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Dhenkanal: 19
10. Gajapati: 14
11. Ganjam: 2
12. Jagatsinghpur: 113
13. Jajpur: 77
14. Jharsuguda: 2
15. Kalahandi: 1
16. Kandhamal: 17
17. Kendrapada: 51
18. Keonjhar: 17
19. Khurda: 436
20. Koraput: 14
21. Malkangiri: 11
22. Mayurbhanj: 41
23. Nawarangpur: 16
24. Nayagarh: 53
25. Nuapada: 2
26. Puri: 109
27. Rayagada: 14
28. Sambalpur: 18
29. Sonepur: 12
30. Sundargarh: 29
31. State Pool: 92
New recoveries: 1841
Cumulative tested: 16022677
Positive: 977268
Recovered: 954929
Active cases: 16384