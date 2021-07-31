Odisha reports 1,578 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1,578 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 977268. Khordha district registered the Highest of 436 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 212 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 30th July New Positive Cases: 1578 In quarantine: 915 Local contacts: 663 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 47 2. Balasore: 78 3. Bargarh: 9 4. Bhadrak: 52 5. Balangir: 8 6. Boudh: 4 7. Cuttack: 212 8. Deogarh: 8 9. Dhenkanal: 19 10. Gajapati: 14 11. Ganjam: 2 12. Jagatsinghpur: 113 13. Jajpur: 77 14. Jharsuguda: 2 15. Kalahandi: 1 16. Kandhamal: 17 17. Kendrapada: 51 18. Keonjhar: 17 19. Khurda: 436 20. Koraput: 14 21. Malkangiri: 11 22. Mayurbhanj: 41 23. Nawarangpur: 16 24. Nayagarh: 53 25. Nuapada: 2 26. Puri: 109 27. Rayagada: 14 28. Sambalpur: 18 29. Sonepur: 12 30. Sundargarh: 29 31. State Pool: 92 New recoveries: 1841 Cumulative tested: 16022677 Positive: 977268 Recovered: 954929 Active cases: 16384