Odisha reports 1,558 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1,558 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 975690. Khordha district registered the Highest of 479 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 241 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 29th July

New Positive Cases: 1558

In quarantine: 904

Local contacts: 654

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 80

2. Balasore: 97

3. Bargarh: 6

4. Bhadrak: 42

5. Balangir: 10

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 241

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 23

10. Gajapati: 3

11. Ganjam: 7

12. Jagatsinghpur: 67

13. Jajpur: 78

14. Jharsuguda: 7

15. Kalahandi: 8

16. Kandhamal: 18

17. Kendrapada: 35

18. Keonjhar: 14

19. Khurda: 479

20. Koraput: 2

21. Malkangiri: 5

22. Mayurbhanj: 41

23. Nawarangpur: 13 24. Nayagarh: 25 25. Nuapada: 2 26. Puri: 82 27. Rayagada: 8 28. Sambalpur: 14 29. Sonepur: 8 30. Sundargarh: 28 31. State Pool: 103 New recoveries: 2039 Cumulative tested: 15950444 Positive: 975690 Recovered: 953088 Active cases: 16715