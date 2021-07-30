Odisha reports 1,558 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1,558 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 975690. Khordha district registered the Highest of 479 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 241 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 29th July
New Positive Cases: 1558
In quarantine: 904
Local contacts: 654
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 80
2. Balasore: 97
3. Bargarh: 6
4. Bhadrak: 42
5. Balangir: 10
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 241
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 23
10. Gajapati: 3
11. Ganjam: 7
12. Jagatsinghpur: 67
13. Jajpur: 78
14. Jharsuguda: 7
15. Kalahandi: 8
16. Kandhamal: 18
17. Kendrapada: 35
18. Keonjhar: 14
19. Khurda: 479
20. Koraput: 2
21. Malkangiri: 5
22. Mayurbhanj: 41
23. Nawarangpur: 13
24. Nayagarh: 25
25. Nuapada: 2
26. Puri: 82
27. Rayagada: 8
28. Sambalpur: 14
29. Sonepur: 8
30. Sundargarh: 28
31. State Pool: 103
New recoveries: 2039
Cumulative tested: 15950444
Positive: 975690
Recovered: 953088
Active cases: 16715