Commanders’ Conference at Headquarters Training Command, IAF

New Delhi : Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, PVSM AVSM VM ADC, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) visited Headquarters Training Command Bengaluru to attend the Training Command Commanders’ Conference held on 28 & 29 July 21.

On arrival, the CAS was received by Air Marshal RD Mathur, PVSM AVSM VSM ADC, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command. CAS was presented with a Guard of Honour at the Headquarters.

In his address to the Commanders, CAS highlighted the need to be vigilant and remain poised to undertake all operational tasks assigned to the IAF. CAS commended the hard work put in by all the training academies and stations under Training Command for ensuring timely completion of training commitments, despite severe constraints placed due to second wave of COVID. He also lauded the professionalism shown by air warriors of the Command during conduct of the International event – Aero India 21 and the Chiefs’ of Air Staff Conclave held at Yelahanka during the month of February this year.

The CAS presented the ‘Best Stations’ trophies to the recipients and in his closing remarks urged the Commanders to continue their efforts towards building a strong foundation by grooming the young men and women in their formative years, since this forms the bedrock for enhancing the operational capability and transformation of the IAF.