Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 129 Covid19 cases in last 24 hours, 39 children in the 0-18 years age group test positive

Covid-19 Report For 5th March

New Positive Cases: 129

Of which 0-18 years: 39

In quarantine: 75

Local contacts: 54

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 10

2. Bhadrak: 2

3. Balangir: 1

4. Cuttack: 2

5. Deogarh: 1

6. Gajapati: 20

7. Ganjam: 1

8. Jagatsinghpur: 1

9. Jajpur: 1

10. Jharsuguda: 9

11. Kendrapada: 8

12. Khurda: 14

13. Koraput: 2

14. Malkangiri: 1

15. Mayurbhanj: 8

16. Puri: 2

17. Sambalpur: 18

18. Sundargarh: 25

19. State Pool: 3

New recoveries: 209

Cumulative tested: 29550452

Positive: 1285889

Recovered: 1275228

Active cases: 1507