HC advocate panel visits JSW proposed site Dhinkia village, interacted with pro and anti-project villagers

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The Odisha High Court five-member appointed lawyers committee visited JSW proposed project site Dhinkia village on Saturday and conducted a fresh public hearing conveyed by Jagatsinghpur district administration.

The public hearing was held in Dhinkia Gram Panchayat office where pro and anti-villagers of Mahala, Dhinkia, Patana, Trilochanpur, Govindapur villages were converged and expressed their views with regards to JSW project starting in their locality.

Moreover, three petitioners as Khirod Rout, Kuni Mallick and Pratap Samantray who have been filed two PILs in High court were present at the public hearing and expressed their views before the advocate’s panel.

Acting on the petitioner’s complaint raising police excess reported in Dhinkia village on January 14 , Odisha High court had formed an advocate committee and directed visiting Dhinkia village to assess the situation and submit a report.

Responding to the high court direction the lawyer’s team had visited Dhinkia village on February 19 and conducted a public hearing but causing the influence of project opponents the situation turned tense, pro and anti-JSW supporters fought a pitch of battle before the distinguished lawyers later the meeting had abruptly closed.

As the visiting lawyers furnished a report before the court informing the ugly situation during their visit to Dhinkia village, again High court directed the advocate panel to visit Dhinkia and instructed Jagatsinghpru district administration and police to make elaborate arrangements to conduct the public hearing incident-free.

Retorting court order Jagatsinghpur district administration arranged the public hearing in Dhinkia village on Saturday, collector, and SP both were present monitoring the overall arrangements and the meeting concluded without any trouble.

While sources informed that the majority of villagers have given consent beginning of JSW proposed project in their village while the attending project opponents had maintained their earlier stand opposing the JSW project.

On the flip side, the district administration had prohibited allowing media persons at the public hearing as consequence serious resentments had seen among be present scribes. Later collector briefed media people about the development of the public hearings.

However the JSW anti villagers of Dhinkia have expressed strong displeasure how the administration conducted the public hearing, they alleged that the meeting was held taking members of project supporters and anti-JSW people were disallowed to contact with advocate panel. [Ends]

